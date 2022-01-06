Keybank National Association OH Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.12.

BIIB opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

