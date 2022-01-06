Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

