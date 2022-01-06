Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $189.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

