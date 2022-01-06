KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $4.15 million and $192,811.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,785,754 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

