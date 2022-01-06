Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.10

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 21167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

