Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIM. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

