Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 2.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 18,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 27,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a market cap of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.