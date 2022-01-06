Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
