Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.