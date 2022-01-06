Komodo Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $88.73 million and $2.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00315055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00133157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00089295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,623,013 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

