Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

