Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

