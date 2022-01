Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Trading Down 7.4%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 8,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

