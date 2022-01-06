Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

