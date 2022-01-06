KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KWG Group stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

