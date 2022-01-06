KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
KWG Group stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
KWG Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.