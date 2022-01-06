Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $28.42 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $28.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $286.57 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $207.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

