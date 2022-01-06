LABS Group 24-Hour Volume Reaches $143,730.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $143,730.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.07690313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.98 or 1.00024511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007765 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

