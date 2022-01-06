Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.92

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $22.13. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 31,691 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

