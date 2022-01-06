Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $57,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $691.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $657.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

