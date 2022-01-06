Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $640,039.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $640,039.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.