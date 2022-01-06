Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDSCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.