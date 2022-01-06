Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Down to $179.34

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.34, but opened at $171.52. Landstar System shares last traded at $169.88, with a volume of 1,831 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

