Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

LGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Largo Resources stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.85 million and a PE ratio of 22.20. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

