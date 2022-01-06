Laszlo Kopits Sells 8,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $1,246,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total value of $1,317,440.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65.

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.89. 5,935,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.