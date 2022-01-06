Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.05 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,666 shares of company stock worth $16,069,160. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

