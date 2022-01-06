Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LRCDF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

