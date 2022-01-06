Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $813.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 813 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.94), with a volume of 51145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 799 ($10.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.58. The firm has a market cap of £998.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

