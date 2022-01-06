Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 303.10 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 302.70 ($4.08), with a volume of 1968224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($4.01).

Specifically, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,268.21). Also, insider George Lewis bought 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,509.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $968,342.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.35) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.24) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329 ($4.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £17.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

