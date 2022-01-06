LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.