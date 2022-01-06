Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $110.81 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

