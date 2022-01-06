Levolution Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.37 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Levolution has a market cap of $16.37 million and approximately $135,994.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Levolution has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

