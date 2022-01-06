LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 355.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPL opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.