Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.70

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $200,871.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00312993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

