Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

