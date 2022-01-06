Lincoln National Corp Acquires 150 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

