Lincoln National Corp Acquires 566 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

