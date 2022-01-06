Lincoln National Corp Buys New Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

