Lincoln National Corp Has $220,000 Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 113.6% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

