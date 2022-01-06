Lincoln National Corp Has $248,000 Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $15,507,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $14,101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

