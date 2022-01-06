Lincoln National Corp Has $291,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

