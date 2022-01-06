Lincoln National Corp Has $33.82 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

AMZN opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,460.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,438.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.