Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 4,716 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,716 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $48.36 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

