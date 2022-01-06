Lincoln National Corp Takes $260,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.