Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.71.

LNC stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

