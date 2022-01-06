Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.91

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.91 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.86 ($0.70), with a volume of 60113865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.68 ($0.68).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.67. The company has a market cap of £36.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

