Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
LRFC stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 150.63 and a beta of 1.78. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $28.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail.
