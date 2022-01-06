Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

LRFC stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 150.63 and a beta of 1.78. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail.

