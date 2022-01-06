Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,028 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,130,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSCO opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

