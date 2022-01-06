Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,028 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,130,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSCO opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
