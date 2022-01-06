Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

