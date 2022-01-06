Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

