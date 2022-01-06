Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

