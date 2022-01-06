Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 332,142 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332,142 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

